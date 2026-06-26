Starlink satellites to complement Swiss terrestrial networks

Swiss operators are keeping an eye on Starlink but are focusing on terrestrial networks Keystone-SDA

Swiss telecoms operators are preparing to use satellite networks such as Starlink – developed by Elon Musk’s company - but not to replace terrestrial infrastructure in the near future.

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Keystone-SDA Other language: 1 Italiano it Operatori svizzeri guardano a Starlink ma puntano su reti terrestri Original Read more: Operatori svizzeri guardano a Starlink ma puntano su reti terrestri

Satellite connections will serve more as a complement to existing mobile and fixed networks, according to Swisscom, Sunrise and Salt executives at a Swiss Telecommunications Association (ASUT) round-table discussion in Bern.

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“Satellite technology will not replace terrestrial networks,” said Salt’s CEO, Max Nunziata, when questioned by the AWP news agency, emphasising that “the transmission capacity is not, in fact, capable of delivering the same performance as current mobile infrastructure”.

Nunziata said the technology has already demonstrated its potential. A year ago, Salt successfully carried out a test in Interlaken to send text messages via Starlink. On that occasion, the satellites functioned as mobile phone masts in orbit, enabling the signal to be transmitted directly to standard smartphones without the need for special devices or apps.

The main obstacle, however, remains regulatory in nature. Nunziata explained to AWP that, although Elon Musk’s technology is ready, the current regulatory framework does not yet authorise the use of mobile frequencies for direct communications with satellites. Switzerland will therefore have to wait another couple of years to benefit from this system.

Starlink used by Ukraine

International standards are expected to be finalised at next year’s ITU summit. Regulations within the European Union will follow. Only then will the relevant Swiss authorities make decisions regarding authorisations within the country.

Swisscom and Sunrise are also considering the introduction of satellite connections. Sunrise is already collaborating with the European operator AST on a trial phase and is also exploring a possible partnership with Starlink. Swisscom, for its part, is considering partnerships with Starlink, AST and other operators and plans to make a decision by the end of the year.

However, according to Swisscom’s CEO, Christoph Aeschlimann, the technology will not be available in Switzerland before 2028. According to Aeschlimann, all three of Switzerland’s main operators will likely end up integrating satellite connections into their services. The technology could prove particularly useful in the event of mobile network or fibre-optic outages, for example following landslides in the Alpine regions or severe storms.

Starlink has become best known for its use in Ukraine – where it has been providing civilian and military communications since the outbreak of the war – whilst it was also used in Iran during the protests and the subsequent internet blackout.

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Translated from Italian, sub-edited by mga

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