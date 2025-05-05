Trucks unable to cross Swiss Alps by rail from 2026

The Swiss voice in the world since 1935
News

Generated with artificial intelligence.
Lorries will no longer be able to cross the Swiss Alps by rail from the end of the year. A logistics firm has gone bust after facing serious economic challenges.

“In agreement with the Swiss Confederation, operation of the Rola (rolling motorway) will cease at the end of 2025 instead of 2028,” wrote the service’s operators, RAlpin, in a press release on Monday.

This means that full lorries will no longer be able to be loaded onto trains. Containers can still be transported.

Truck loading “is no longer profitable for RAlpin, despite financial support from the Confederation and continuing satisfactory demand”, says the cooperative venture between BLS, SBB and Hupac.

The increasing number of disruptions to the rail infrastructure in Germany partly explains the difficulties of the service, which transports lorries between Freiburg im Breisgau, Germany, and Novara in Italy.

RAlpin is seeking solutions for the 16 employees affected.

Adapted from French by DeepL/mga

How we work

We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone.

Did you find this explanation helpful? Please fill out the short survey below to help us understand your needs.

External Content

News

