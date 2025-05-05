Trucks unable to cross Swiss Alps by rail from 2026

“In agreement with the Swiss Confederation, operation of the Rola (rolling motorway) will cease at the end of 2025 instead of 2028,” wrote the service’s operators, RAlpin, in a press release on Monday.
This means that full lorries will no longer be able to be loaded onto trains. Containers can still be transported.
Truck loading “is no longer profitable for RAlpin, despite financial support from the Confederation and continuing satisfactory demand”, says the cooperative venture between BLS, SBB and Hupac.
The increasing number of disruptions to the rail infrastructure in Germany partly explains the difficulties of the service, which transports lorries between Freiburg im Breisgau, Germany, and Novara in Italy.
RAlpin is seeking solutions for the 16 employees affected.
More
More
Swiss rail expansion bill nearly doubles as extra costs mount up
This content was published on
The expansion of the rail infrastructure up to 2035 will be significantly more expensive than previously planned. In addition to the CHF16.4 billion already approved by Parliament, a further CHF14 billion will be required.
We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone.
Did you find this explanation helpful? Please fill out the short survey below to help us understand your needs.
External Content
Popular Stories
More
Climate change
Switzerland turns train tracks into solar power plants
You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!
If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.