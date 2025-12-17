Swiss plan more than two trips abroad per person in 2026

The desire to travel is increasing in Switzerland: in the new year, the Swiss want to take more holidays abroad than in 2025.

On average, 2.2 trips abroad per person are planned for 2026, according to a survey published on Wednesday by the travel group Dertour Suisse. In the current year, the figure was 1.9 trips per person.

A third of respondents were planning two trips, 13% three and around 11% four to five. The 4% that made up the most keen travellers even want to travel six times or more. The rest are planning one or fewer trips.

City breaks popular

City breaks are in vogue, as the survey also shows. They come just ahead of beach holidays. In third place are “active holidays”, which are mainly chosen by men.

According to the data, the Swiss are also prepared to save money for trips. Just under half of those surveyed plan to spend the same amount in 2026 as in the previous year. Just under a third plan to spend more money, 10% even “much more”.

Younger generations in particular want to increase their travel budget. In contrast, 15% of respondents plan to spend “slightly less” and 4% “much less” on holidays in the coming year.

For the survey, Marketagent Switzerland asked 1,001 people aged between 14 and 75 about their travel plans on behalf of Dertour Suisse. The survey took place between November and December and is representative of the Swiss population.

Unbroken desire to travel

“The desire to travel is unbroken,” said Christoph Debus, CEO of the German Dertour Group, in an interview with the Süddeutsche Zeitung newspaper a few days ago. In Europe, the travel industry is predicted to grow by five to six per cent annually. This is significantly more than the growth in gross domestic product. Long-haul holidays in particular are being booked more frequently.

Dertour belongs to the German retail giant Rewe and took over its Swiss competitor Hotelplan Group from Migros a few months ago.

