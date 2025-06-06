The Swiss voice in the world since 1935
Login
News

SWISS plans to resume Tel Aviv flights from June 23

Swiss plans to fly again to Tel Aviv from 23 June
Swiss plans to fly again to Tel Aviv from 23 June Keystone-SDA
Select your language
Generated with artificial intelligence.
SWISS plans to resume Tel Aviv flights from June 23
Listening: SWISS plans to resume Tel Aviv flights from June 23

Swiss International Air Lines intends to resume flights to Tel Aviv again from June 23, after suspending flights in May due to intensifying violence in the Middle East.

This content was published on
2 minutes
Keystone-SDA

+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

The airline has carried out an in-depth analysis of the situation in the Middle East.

From June 23, SWISS will once again operate a daily service between Zurich and the Israeli metropolis. The subsidiary of German giant Lufthansa will also resume its seasonal flights to Beirut from June 10 until mid-September, with two flights a week.

Flights to these two destinations are scheduled without an overnight stopover for crews. “The decision to resume these two destinations in the Middle East is based on an in-depth safety analysis and has been taken in consultation with the relevant authorities”, according to the press release published on Friday.

For operational reasons, the various airlines in the Lufthansa group, which also includes Austrian Airlines, Brussels Airlines, Eurowings and ITA Airways, are gradually resuming their routes.

“We are continuing to closely monitor the situation on the ground. The safety of our passengers and crews is our absolute priority”, assured Swiss.

More
No Swiss flights to Tel Aviv until 15 June

More

No SWISS flights to Tel Aviv until June 15

This content was published on Swiss International Air Lines (SWISS) will continue not to fly to Tel Aviv in Israel until mid-June, given the security situation in the Middle East.

Read more: No SWISS flights to Tel Aviv until June 15

Translated from French by DeepL/mga

We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication. 

Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone.

If you have any questions about how we work, write to us at english@swissinfo.ch

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Dorian Burkhalter

Is there a future for the humanitarian sector? What should it look like?

With key donors cutting aid budgets, the humanitarian sector faces a crisis. What strategies can organisations adopt to navigate this challenge?

Join the discussion
10 Likes
12 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Marc Leutenegger

What are your experiences with housing shortages and rising property prices?

Switzerland is steering towards a housing crisis. Are there solutions?

Join the discussion
28 Likes
52 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Domhnall O'Sullivan

What impact do social media platforms have on democratic debate?

Do Facebook, X, TikTok and co. foster a diverse and dynamic “digital public square”? Or do they just make people angrier and more entrenched?

Join the discussion
12 Likes
13 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

News

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative

You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!

If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR