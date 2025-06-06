SWISS plans to resume Tel Aviv flights from June 23

Swiss plans to fly again to Tel Aviv from 23 June Keystone-SDA

Listen to the article Listening the article Toggle language selector Select your language Close English (US)

English (British) Generated with artificial intelligence. Close Share

Swiss International Air Lines intends to resume flights to Tel Aviv again from June 23, after suspending flights in May due to intensifying violence in the Middle East.

2 minutes

Keystone-SDA Other language: 1 Français fr Swiss prévoit de voler à nouveau vers Tel Aviv à partir du 23 juin Original Read more: Swiss prévoit de voler à nouveau vers Tel Aviv à partir du 23 juin

+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

The airline has carried out an in-depth analysis of the situation in the Middle East.

From June 23, SWISS will once again operate a daily service between Zurich and the Israeli metropolis. The subsidiary of German giant Lufthansa will also resume its seasonal flights to Beirut from June 10 until mid-September, with two flights a week.

Flights to these two destinations are scheduled without an overnight stopover for crews. “The decision to resume these two destinations in the Middle East is based on an in-depth safety analysis and has been taken in consultation with the relevant authorities”, according to the press release published on Friday.

For operational reasons, the various airlines in the Lufthansa group, which also includes Austrian Airlines, Brussels Airlines, Eurowings and ITA Airways, are gradually resuming their routes.

“We are continuing to closely monitor the situation on the ground. The safety of our passengers and crews is our absolute priority”, assured Swiss.

More

More No SWISS flights to Tel Aviv until June 15 This content was published on Swiss International Air Lines (SWISS) will continue not to fly to Tel Aviv in Israel until mid-June, given the security situation in the Middle East. Read more: No SWISS flights to Tel Aviv until June 15

Translated from French by DeepL/mga

How we use technology to translate We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone. If you have any questions about how we work, write to us at english@swissinfo.ch