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Swiss police dogs take part in first-aid training exercise in Italy

Photo of police officer and police dog training in a field
Swiss police dogs are training in Rome Keystone-SDA

Dogs from Swiss and other European specialist police units have been training together in Rome this week.

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Swiss police dogs take part in first-aid training exercise in Italy
Listening: Swiss police dogs take part in first-aid training exercise in Italy
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Keystone-SDA

The exercises focused on high-risk operations and, for the first time, on emergency treatment for injured animals.

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According to Italian police, the dogs are deployed in some of the most challenging and dangerous situations. The training was designed to prepare handlers to provide emergency medical care to their four-legged partners before veterinary help arrives.

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The collaboration is being carried out through the Atlas network, which brings together 38 specialist police units from European Union (EU) member states as well as partner countries including Switzerland, the UK, Norway and Iceland.

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The network was founded informally in 2001 and formalised in 2008 by a decision of the Council of the EU. Its aim is to make it easier for specialist units from different countries to support one another during high-risk operations.

How we produce news in English

Translated from German, reviewed by an English Department journalist.

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SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR