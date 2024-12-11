Swiss population has low media literacy according to study
According to a study commissioned by the Federal Office of Communications (OFCOM), the media literacy of the Swiss population is not very high. Many respondents find it difficult to distinguish between information, commentary and advertising in articles.
According to the study “The media literacy of the Swiss population” by the scientific network Politools, respondents scored an average of just under six out of 19 possible points in tests on various facets of media literacy. This corresponds to less than a third of the total maximum score. For example, respondents had to classify various news reports according to their political and social significance for Switzerland.
The study is the first to survey the media literacy of the adult population as a whole in Switzerland, according to OFCOM. Around 3,000 people in German- and French-speaking Switzerland were surveyed online for the representative survey.
