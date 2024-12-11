Swiss population has low media literacy according to study

Swiss population has low media literacy according to study Keystone-SDA

Listen to the article Listening the article Toggle language selector Select your language Close English (US)

English (British) Generated with artificial intelligence. Close Share

According to a study commissioned by the Federal Office of Communications (OFCOM), the media literacy of the Swiss population is not very high. Many respondents find it difficult to distinguish between information, commentary and advertising in articles.

2 minutes

Keystone-SDA Other language: 1 Deutsch de Schweizer Bevölkerung hat laut Studie nur geringe Medienkompetenz Original Read more: Schweizer Bevölkerung hat laut Studie nur geringe Medienkompetenz

According to the study “The media literacy of the Swiss population” by the scientific network Politools, respondents scored an average of just under six out of 19 possible points in tests on various facets of media literacy. This corresponds to less than a third of the total maximum score. For example, respondents had to classify various news reports according to their political and social significance for Switzerland.

+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

The study is the first to survey the media literacy of the adult population as a whole in Switzerland, according to OFCOM. Around 3,000 people in German- and French-speaking Switzerland were surveyed online for the representative survey.

Adapted from German by DeepL/ac

How we work This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.