Swiss increasingly question gender roles

The Swiss are increasingly questioning traditional gender roles. Acceptance of same-sex parents has risen by 25 percentage points within ten years.

In 2023, two-thirds of 15- to 80-year-olds were of the opinion that children could grow up happily with same-sex couples. This is according to an analysis published on Tuesday by the Federal Statistical Office.

As far as the division of roles is concerned, only around a quarter of those surveyed believed that men should bring the money home. A third thought that women were better at looking after small children. Ten years previously, these figures were 39% and 51% respectively.

When asked about the preferred division of labour, more than half said that both parents should work part-time. In reality, however, couples where the mother worked part-time and the father full-time continued to dominate with a share of 46%.

