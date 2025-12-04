Swiss Post sets a new record for Black Friday deliveries
With 7.9 million parcels delivered around Black Friday, Swiss Post has exceeded its record from the previous year. The company had already prepared for a possible parcel record in November.
Compared to the previous year, the number of parcels delivered between November 24 and December 2 increased by almost 400,000 consignments, as Swiss Post announced on Thursday. This represents another record.
Swiss Post employees once again had a significant number of parcels to sort and deliver this year, according to the press release. This was due to the many discounts offered by online retailers around Black Friday.
In the weeks leading up to Christmas, the 20,000 or so employees working for Swiss Post in the sorting centres and delivery operations will be supported by around 500 temporary staff, a Swiss Post spokesperson told the news agency AWP in mid-November.
In order to cope with the volumes, Swiss Post is carrying out more than 370 additional delivery rounds every day, the spokesperson added. In addition, the systems in the large sorting centres are running up to 22 hours a day instead of the usual 18 hours.
Adapted from German by DeepL/ac
We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication.
Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone.
If you have any questions about how we work, write to us at english@swissinfo.ch
