Swiss president meets Pope Leo XIV

Guy Parmelin meets Pope Leo XIV Keystone-SDA

Guy Parmelin met Pope Leo XIV in the Vatican on Wednesday morning ahead of the swearing-in ceremony of the new Swiss Guards.

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Keystone-SDA Other language: 1 Français fr Guy Parmelin rencontre le pape Léon XIV Original Read more: Guy Parmelin rencontre le pape Léon XIV

The two men discussed the construction project for the new barracks of the Pontifical Swiss Guard in the Vatican. The aim is to start work next year, to mark the 500th anniversary of the sack of Rome on May 6, 1527, said Parmelin. At the time, 147 Swiss Guards lost their lives successfully defending Pope Clement VII against the mercenaries of Emperor Charles V.

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The Vatican is still waiting for the go-ahead from UNESCO, said Parmelin. As the Vatican is registered with UNESCO, the latter must approve the major construction work.

“It would be important for us to be able to symbolically kick off the work on May 6. We hope to be able to work with the Vatican to prepare for the 500th anniversary celebrations, which are of great importance not only for the Catholic Church, but also for Switzerland,” Parmelin stated.

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More Who are the Swiss Guards? This content was published on The men who protect the Pope aren’t just soldiers in an unusual uniform: they have a long history and have to meet strict requirements to do the job. Read more: Who are the Swiss Guards?

Peacemaking in common

The meeting with the Pope took place in an “open and friendly” atmosphere, according to Parmelin. International conflicts were at the centre of the discussions.

“Switzerland and the Vatican both have diplomatic expertise that we can put at the service of peace,” stressed the Swiss president. He then held talks with the Vatican Secretary of State, Cardinal Pietro Parolin, and the Vatican Foreign Minister Richard Gallagher.

According to Parmelin, the Pope’s role is particularly relevant at a time of great international tension.

“His voice is extremely respected. I have the feeling that, in the weeks, months and years to come, the importance of the Pope’s words on peace will only increase,” he said.

At the end of the afternoon, he is due to attend the swearing-in ceremony for 28 Swiss Guards. He will be accompanied by the presidents of the Swiss House of Representatives and Senate Pierre-André Page and Stefan Engler respectively, as well as the Swiss Army Chief Benedikt Roos. The Swiss Bishops’ Conference will be represented by its President Charles Morerod.

Adapted from French by AI/ac

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