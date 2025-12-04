Swiss railways inaugurates new night train from Zurich to Hamburg
Swiss Federal Railways presented the latest night train in Zurich on Thursday. The new-generation Nightjet will travel between Zurich and Hamburg and is designed to offer more comfort.
The first new Nightjet was christened “City of Zurich”, and will run between Zurich and Hamburg with immediate effect. This night service will also be gradually introduced on the Amsterdam and Vienna routes from 2026.
+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox
According to the press release, this is the most modern night train in Europe. In addition to sleeping and couchette carriages, the Nightjet also offers so-called mini cabins for solo travellers.
The new night trains are an important contribution to making climate-friendly overnight travel more attractive, the rail company announced. The aim is to further strengthen international passenger transport services.
More
Swiss night trains: past, present and future
Limited political support
Night trains are controversial in politics. The Senate recently spoke out against subsidising the planned Zurich-Malmö connection. The House of Representatives will decide on the matter next. From spring 2026, the trains will run to southern Sweden – subsidised with CHF10 million from the federal government.
The number of night trains available in Switzerland fell sharply in the 2010s, partly due to a lack of demand. Competition from low-cost flights and new bus services also had an effect.
The debate about night trains flared up again with the discussion about climate change. The Swiss parliament wanted to invest CHF30 million a year in night trains. However, plans for connections to Barcelona and Rome were cancelled.
Adapted from German by DeepL/ac
We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication.
Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone.
If you have any questions about how we work, write to us at english@swissinfo.ch
External Content
Related Stories
Popular Stories
In compliance with the JTI standards
More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative
You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!
If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.