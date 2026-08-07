The Swiss voice in the world since 1935
Personal feed

Sign in to add topics to your feed.

Sign in now
Bookmarks

Sign in to add articles to your saved list.

Sign in now
Demographics
Culture
Future of Work
History
Top stories
See all Swiss identity stories
Debate
See all debates
Newsletter
See all newsletters
Swiss abroad community
Swiss politics
Votes
Moving abroad
Swiss oddities
Top stories
See all Swiss abroad stories
Stay in touch with Switzerland
News

European wildfires face ‘major insurance gap’: Swiss Re

Swiss Re: fires in Europe, ‘major insurance gap’
Swiss Re: fires in Europe, ‘major insurance gap’ Keystone-SDA

Swiss reinsurance giant Swiss Re cannot quantify the economic damage caused by the severe forest fires that have ravaged several European countries.

Select your language
Generated with artificial intelligence.
European wildfires face ‘major insurance gap’: Swiss Re
Listening: European wildfires face ‘major insurance gap’: Swiss Re
This content was published on
1 minute
Keystone-SDA

However, the company expects that these events will not have a material impact on its financial results, not least because a significant proportion of the damage is uninsured.

+ How to prevent wildfires in Switzerland and Europe

During the press conference on the half-yearly results, chief financial officer Anders Malmström said that there is a significant insurance gap in Europe with regard to the fires.

As wildfires, exacerbated by increasingly frequent heatwaves, represent a trend set to continue, the reinsurance company intends to raise awareness amongst the various stakeholder groups.

CEO Andreas Berger added that it is often mistakenly believed that fires are covered by national natural perils pools.

In reality, particularly in southern Europe, damage caused by forest fires is generally excluded, forcing property owners to take out private policies, with significant differences between countries.

Swiss Re believes the insurance sector must step up its efforts to prevent and mitigate such events.

Policies covering these risks need to be made more accessible, while preventive measures should be stepped up, such as restricting the construction of buildings in particularly exposed areas.

More

Debate
Hosted by: Kristian Foss Brandt

What measures are being taken to protect people from extreme heat where you live?

What is happening where you live, and what lessons could others learn?

Join the discussion
21 Likes
17 Comments
View the discussion

+ How we produce English news
Translated from Italian, reviewed by an English Department journalist. 

External Content

Related Stories

Popular Stories

News

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative

You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!

If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR