Insurer Swiss Re posts significantly higher profits
Reinsurer Swiss Re significantly increased its consolidated profit in 2025, exceeding its own target.
Net profit totalled $4.8 billion, significantly higher than the previous year’s figure of $3.2 billion. However, profits were still burdened by high provisions for the United States liability business. Swiss Re had set itself the target of a group profit of “at least $4.4 billion” for 2025.
The financial group benefited from relatively few major losses as well as a good return on its investments.
Shareholders should also benefit from the increase in profit. The board of directors now intends to propose a 9% higher dividend of $8 per share at the annual general meeting. In addition, Swiss Re intends to buy back shares worth $1.5 billion in 2026, of which $500 million will be part of the sustainable annual share buyback programme.
The reinsurer’s results clearly exceeded analysts’ expectations. They had expected an average net profit (AWP consensus) of $4.69 billion. The dividend was also not expected to be significantly lower at $7.59.
For the current year, Swiss Re is sticking to the profit target of $4.5 billion set in December.
