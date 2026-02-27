Insurer Swiss Re posts significantly higher profits

The Swiss voice in the world since 1935
Reinsurer Swiss Re significantly increased its consolidated profit in 2025, exceeding its own target.

Generated with artificial intelligence.
This content was published on
2 minutes
Keystone-SDA

Net profit totalled $4.8 billion, significantly higher than the previous year’s figure of $3.2 billion. However, profits were still burdened by high provisions for the United States liability business. Swiss Re had set itself the target of a group profit of “at least $4.4 billion” for 2025.

The financial group benefited from relatively few major losses as well as a good return on its investments.

Shareholders should also benefit from the increase in profit. The board of directors now intends to propose a 9% higher dividend of $8 per share at the annual general meeting. In addition, Swiss Re intends to buy back shares worth $1.5 billion in 2026, of which $500 million will be part of the sustainable annual share buyback programme.

The reinsurer’s results clearly exceeded analysts’ expectations. They had expected an average net profit (AWP consensus) of $4.69 billion. The dividend was also not expected to be significantly lower at $7.59.

For the current year, Swiss Re is sticking to the profit target of $4.5 billion set in December.

Adapted from German by AI/mga

We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication.  

Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone.

If you have any questions about how we work, write to us at english@swissinfo.ch

