SWISS reallocates unused flight capacity to Europe
Due to the cancellation of flights to the Middle East, Swiss International Air Lines is stepping up its short-haul services to Europe during the summer months.
These new flights serve tourist destinations in southern Europe as well as Stockholm, SWISS announced on Wednesday.
Between May and September 2026, a total of 74 additional routes will be operated between Switzerland and various European destinations, the airline said. Swiss has decided to reallocate the capacity freed up by the discontinuation of services to the Middle East.
The destinations include Malaga, Alicante, Stockholm, Athens, Malta, Oporto, Palma de Mallorca, Palermo and Thessaloniki.
From June to September, the focus will be on particularly popular markets such as Alicante, Thessaloniki and Venice.
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Translated from German by AI/mga
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