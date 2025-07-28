Swiss rescuers brave harsh weather to save two rope teams

Valais rescuers rescue two rope teams in adverse weather conditions Keystone-SDA

Listen to the article Listening the article Toggle language selector Select your language Close English (US)

English (British) Generated with artificial intelligence. Close Share

The rescue organisation in canton Valais and Air Zermatt rescued two blocked rope teams from mountains in the Saas Valley on Saturday in adverse weather conditions. The operation was a complex one. One of the rope teams had to descend from the Lagginhorn at night under great strain.

3 minutes

Keystone-SDA Other language: 1 Deutsch de Walliser Retter bergen bei widrigem Wetter zwei Seilschaften Original Read more: Walliser Retter bergen bei widrigem Wetter zwei Seilschaften

+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

Shortly after 6 ppm, the rescuers were deployed to a four-person rope team blocked on the south ridge of the Lagginhorn, as the cantonal Valais rescue organisation (KWRO) and the helicopter company announced on Sunday. Rescue by helicopter was not possible due to a snowstorm and fog.

According to Air Zermatt, the rescue coordination organisation asked the climbers to ascend to the summit and descend via the normal route. In the prevailing conditions, this was easier than the descent via the technically more difficult south ridge.

Rescue at night and in fog

Despite the storm, snowfall and thick fog, a helicopter initially dropped two rescue specialists at an altitude of 3,200 metres. They tackled the ascent in icy temperatures. Additional helicopter flights brought four more rescuers with additional equipment to the site.

More

More Recalling the first Eiger North Face rescue This content was published on Three climbers died but one was spectacularly rescued in an effort involving an international team of 50 alpinists. The fallen climbers were from Italy and Germany. In their book “Corti-Drama: Tod und Rettung am Eiger 1957-1961”, (Corti Drama: Death and Rescue on the Eiger 1957-1961), authors Daniel Anker and Rainer Rettner describe and comment on… Read more: Recalling the first Eiger North Face rescue

These also climbed towards the summit. According to the helicopter company, they reached their limits. Shortly before the summit, the rescue experts thought about abandoning the mission. Finally, at around 9 pm, specialists met the four alpinists from the rope team at an altitude of over 4,000 metres above sea level.

Together they descended for four hours in the night and snowfall towards the Weissmieshütte. A helicopter flew two of the alpinists to hospital in Visp. As the weather deteriorated again, Air Zermatt was only able to fly everyone down to the valley at first light and in better weather.

Lost on the Weissmies

The Valais mountain rescuers received a separate emergency call on Saturday afternoon. A two-man rope team had lost their way in the adverse weather on the descent from Weissmies and were unable to continue.

Air Zermatt dropped off two KWRO specialists at 3,200 metres above sea level. They rescued the alpinists in an operation lasting several hours and finally handed them over to a helicopter crew.

Adapted from German by DeepL/jdp

How we work We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone. If you have any questions about how we work, write to us at english@swissinfo.ch