Swiss rescuers brave harsh weather to save two rope teams
Select your language
Generated with artificial intelligence.
Listening: Swiss rescuers brave harsh weather to save two rope teams
The rescue organisation in canton Valais and Air Zermatt rescued two blocked rope teams from mountains in the Saas Valley on Saturday in adverse weather conditions. The operation was a complex one. One of the rope teams had to descend from the Lagginhorn at night under great strain.
This content was published on
3 minutes
Keystone-SDA
Deutsch
de
Walliser Retter bergen bei widrigem Wetter zwei Seilschaften
Original
Shortly after 6 ppm, the rescuers were deployed to a four-person rope team blocked on the south ridge of the Lagginhorn, as the cantonal Valais rescue organisation (KWRO) and the helicopter company announced on Sunday. Rescue by helicopter was not possible due to a snowstorm and fog.
According to Air Zermatt, the rescue coordination organisation asked the climbers to ascend to the summit and descend via the normal route. In the prevailing conditions, this was easier than the descent via the technically more difficult south ridge.
Rescue at night and in fog
Despite the storm, snowfall and thick fog, a helicopter initially dropped two rescue specialists at an altitude of 3,200 metres. They tackled the ascent in icy temperatures. Additional helicopter flights brought four more rescuers with additional equipment to the site.
More
More
Recalling the first Eiger North Face rescue
This content was published on
Three climbers died but one was spectacularly rescued in an effort involving an international team of 50 alpinists. The fallen climbers were from Italy and Germany. In their book “Corti-Drama: Tod und Rettung am Eiger 1957-1961”, (Corti Drama: Death and Rescue on the Eiger 1957-1961), authors Daniel Anker and Rainer Rettner describe and comment on…
These also climbed towards the summit. According to the helicopter company, they reached their limits. Shortly before the summit, the rescue experts thought about abandoning the mission. Finally, at around 9 pm, specialists met the four alpinists from the rope team at an altitude of over 4,000 metres above sea level.
Together they descended for four hours in the night and snowfall towards the Weissmieshütte. A helicopter flew two of the alpinists to hospital in Visp. As the weather deteriorated again, Air Zermatt was only able to fly everyone down to the valley at first light and in better weather.
Lost on the Weissmies
The Valais mountain rescuers received a separate emergency call on Saturday afternoon. A two-man rope team had lost their way in the adverse weather on the descent from Weissmies and were unable to continue.
Air Zermatt dropped off two KWRO specialists at 3,200 metres above sea level. They rescued the alpinists in an operation lasting several hours and finally handed them over to a helicopter crew.
Adapted from German by DeepL/jdp
We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication.
Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone.
A tropical parasite spreads from Switzerland to Germany
This content was published on
A pest from the tropics is giving Swiss agriculture a hard time. The caterpillar of the tomato moth (Helicoverpa armigera) devours almost everything. The moth is now spreading northwards.
Over 10,000 people brave the rain for Geneva Lake Parade
This content was published on
The Lake Parade attracted more than 10,000 people to Geneva on Saturday afternoon in torrential rain. This techno and festive event took place in a reduced format and on an unusual reversed route because of the Women's Euro.
This content was published on
The Zurich cantonal police today arrested two men in Pfungen, a few kilometres from Winterthur (ZH), who were trying to rob a gun shop. Thefts in such businesses in Switzerland have multiplied recently.
Malaysian artist Yee I-Lann holds first major European exhibition in Thun
This content was published on
Das Kunstmuseum Thun richtet im August die erste grössere Europaausstellung der malaysischen Künstlerin Yee I-Lann aus. Darin werden Einflüsse des Kolonialismus aber auch das Fortbestehen des indigenen Erbes thematisiert.
Data from Swiss health foundation Radix leaked on the dark web
This content was published on
After the cyber attack suffered by the Radix foundation at the end of last month, sensitive personal data such as names and debts of people banned from casinos were published on the Darknet.
This content was published on
Companies with an externally validated net-zero target emit less CO2 than those without a climate target. This is the conclusion of a new analysis by the US financial services provider MSCI.
You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!
If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.