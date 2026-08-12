Swiss retail sector grew in first half of year

Swiss retail sector grows in the first half of the year Keystone-SDA

Swiss retail sales rose in the first half of 2026, with turnover increasing by 2.6% compared with the previous year, according to market research firm NielsenIQ (NIQ).

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Keystone-SDA Other language: 1 Deutsch de Schweizer Detailhandel wächst im Halbjahr Original Read more: Schweizer Detailhandel wächst im Halbjahr

Both main segments contributed to this positive performance. The food sector grew by 2.5%, whilst non-food slaes increased slightly faster at 2.7%. Online retail remained a key driver of growth, recording an increase of around 11% by the end of June.

Within the food sector, frozen products in particular recorded strong sales growth, whilst confectionery and snacks were also in demand. At the same time, fresh produce recorded “solid” sales growth.

According to Nielsen, non-alcoholic drinks were a key growth driver. Mineral water and sweet drinks were particularly in demand. Alcoholic drinks, on the other hand, were below the previous year’s level, with the wine category in particular showing weak performance.

In the non-food sector, leisure goods in particular drove sales upwards. Toys, World Cup sticker albums and fitness equipment were in high demand. E-bikes, on the other hand, continued to decline.

Home electronics and DIY also recorded significant growth. Air conditioners and fans, for example, sold well, as did charging stations for electric vehicles. In the home electronics sector, vacuum cleaners in particular were in high demand.

The fashion sector, on the other hand, stagnated. That said, swimwear, beachwear, summer footwear and football kit benefited from the summer temperatures and the World Cup.

The official retail figures from the Federal Statistical Office (FSO) are calculated on a monthly basis only. The individual figures ranged from -0.5 to +2.1% and were therefore considerably lower. Whilst NielsenIQ primarily takes large retailers into account, the FSO figures also include the turnover of smaller retailers.

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Translated from German, reviewed by an English Department journalist.

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