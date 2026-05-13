Switzerland signs up to European port alliance
Swiss Rhine ports have joined the European information system for navigation to make transport on the river safer and more efficient.
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This took place with the signing of the European Corridor Management Agreement (ECMA), announced the Port of Switzerland (SRH) on Wednesday. This took place during a two-day meeting of the members of EuRIS (European River Information Services) in Basel.
The information portal provides shipping with real-time data on the traffic situation, waiting times and disruptions. With Switzerland’s accession, all sections of the Rhine will now be available in the system, according to the statement.
The Swiss waterway data will be published on the portal in the coming months. The information portal was launched in 2022 by 13 European countries and covers over 29,500 kilometres of waterways.
The only three Rhine ports in Switzerland with a direct connection to the sea are located in the city of Basel and the two municipalities of Birsfelden and Muttenz, canton Basel Land BL.
The SRH ensure that around 80 port companies can “swiftly handle the incoming and outgoing transport of goods by rail and road or store them appropriately”.
In addition to the infrastructure tasks, the SRH, as the Rhine navigation authority, is also responsible for monitoring the Rhine and complying with the legal framework for national and international shipping traffic.
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Switzerland wants to join EU port alliance
Adapted from French by AI/mga
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