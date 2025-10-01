The Swiss voice in the world since 1935

Swiss secret service head ‘resigned over staffing cuts’

FIS head Christian Dussey
Christian Dussey wanted more staff to confront critical security situation Keystone / Peter Schneider
Select your language
Generated with artificial intelligence.
Swiss secret service head ‘resigned over staffing cuts’
Listening: Swiss secret service head ‘resigned over staffing cuts’

The outgoing head of the Swiss intelligence service (FIS) complained of personnel cuts in a resignation letter seen by Swiss public broadcaster RTS.

This content was published on
3 minutes
RTS

+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

Seven months after announcing their departures, RTS was able to consult the resignation letters of the head of the army, Thomas Süssli, and the head of the secret service, Christian Dussey.

While the former briefly announced his departure, the latter provided a lengthy explanation and detailed the challenges he believes Swiss intelligence faces.

+ Spying game: what does the Swiss intelligence service do?

In February, former defense minister Viola Amherd, who had herself resigned, announced the retirements of the heads of the army and intelligence services. The simultaneous departure of three key figures in Swiss security left many questions hanging in the air.

In this context, Dussey’s resignation letter, obtained by RTS after a lengthy process, provides some explanation.

One central point emerging from this letter is the lack of personnel. “I requested an increase in staff by at least 150 people in 2024 to deal with a security situation that Switzerland has not experienced since the Second World War,” writes Dussey.

Lack of awareness

+ The Russia affair in the Swiss secret service

“However, the SRC will be subject to the same budget cuts as the rest of the federal administration starting in 2025 and for the next three years. A decision that runs counter to the trend observed in European countries,” Dussey added.

The latter is supported by some members of the parliament’s security committees. “This letter only confirms what we can already see,” Senator Charles Juillard told RTS. He deplores a “lack of awareness among politicians and the population of Switzerland’s geostrategic situation.”

“We need to get back to the point. There’s been a lot of talk about cleaning up the Confederation’s debt, but we’ve been somewhat blind to the security-related issues,” he added.

“Necessary” reforms

“It’s worrying because the atmosphere at FIS is catastrophic,” said parliamentarian Gerhard Andrey. But he does not believe the secret service urgently needs additional staff. “Before asking for more staff, we must first carry out a restructuring that is sustainable and restore trust with employees.”

Parliamentarian Jacqueline de Quattro is calling for more resources. She now expects the next intelligence director “to continue the optimisation work, but also to give us the necessary arguments to increase staff.”

A delicate task which will therefore fall to diplomat Serge Bavaud, who will take over the reins of the service on November 1.

More

Adapted from French by DeepL/mga

We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication.  

Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone.

If you have any questions about how we work, write to us at english@swissinfo.ch.

External Content

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Katy Romy

Does your country of residence offer an e-ID?

Switzerland will introduce a new e-ID system. Has your country of residence already introduced one?

Join the discussion
27 Likes
38 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Benjamin von Wyl

Do you trust that your country can withstand attacks against its democracy?

Democracies are increasingly coming under threat, both from within and without. How do your country’s institutions fare?

Join the discussion
5 Likes
39 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Dominique Soguel

What do recent events tell us about the risks and rewards of sticking to nuclear treaties?

Russia, Ukraine, North Korea, Israel, Iran. What’s the point of nuclear deals if it pays off to flout them?

Join the discussion
4 Likes
13 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative

You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!

If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR