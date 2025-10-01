Swiss secret service head ‘resigned over staffing cuts’

Christian Dussey wanted more staff to confront critical security situation

The outgoing head of the Swiss intelligence service (FIS) complained of personnel cuts in a resignation letter seen by Swiss public broadcaster RTS.

RTS

Seven months after announcing their departures, RTS was able to consult the resignation letters of the head of the army, Thomas Süssli, and the head of the secret service, Christian Dussey.

While the former briefly announced his departure, the latter provided a lengthy explanation and detailed the challenges he believes Swiss intelligence faces.

In February, former defense minister Viola Amherd, who had herself resigned, announced the retirements of the heads of the army and intelligence services. The simultaneous departure of three key figures in Swiss security left many questions hanging in the air.

In this context, Dussey’s resignation letter, obtained by RTS after a lengthy process, provides some explanation.

One central point emerging from this letter is the lack of personnel. “I requested an increase in staff by at least 150 people in 2024 to deal with a security situation that Switzerland has not experienced since the Second World War,” writes Dussey.

Lack of awareness

“However, the SRC will be subject to the same budget cuts as the rest of the federal administration starting in 2025 and for the next three years. A decision that runs counter to the trend observed in European countries,” Dussey added.

The latter is supported by some members of the parliament’s security committees. “This letter only confirms what we can already see,” Senator Charles Juillard told RTS. He deplores a “lack of awareness among politicians and the population of Switzerland’s geostrategic situation.”

“We need to get back to the point. There’s been a lot of talk about cleaning up the Confederation’s debt, but we’ve been somewhat blind to the security-related issues,” he added.

“Necessary” reforms

“It’s worrying because the atmosphere at FIS is catastrophic,” said parliamentarian Gerhard Andrey. But he does not believe the secret service urgently needs additional staff. “Before asking for more staff, we must first carry out a restructuring that is sustainable and restore trust with employees.”

Parliamentarian Jacqueline de Quattro is calling for more resources. She now expects the next intelligence director “to continue the optimisation work, but also to give us the necessary arguments to increase staff.”

A delicate task which will therefore fall to diplomat Serge Bavaud, who will take over the reins of the service on November 1.

Adapted from French by DeepL/mga

