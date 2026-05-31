Swiss singer Lady O wins French version of ‘The Voice’
The 19-year-old Lady O from canton Vaud won the 2026 edition of The Voice on French public television, TF1, on Saturday night.
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Coached by French musician Florent Pagny, Lady O is the first Swiss artist to triumph in the French singing competition.
The canton Vaud native opened the evening with a performance of Tina Arena’s Aller plus haut. She then captivated the audience with an intimate and powerful original song, Little Me.
The singer, described by Pagny as a “musical phenomenon”, also performed Billie Eilish’s The Greatest and Ginette Reno’s Un peu plus haut, un peu plus loin.
Born into a family of winemakers, Lady O, whose real name is Oriane, has forged an entirely self-taught artistic career, having never received formal training in singing or music. Immersed in a musical world from a very young age thanks to her bassist father and drummer brother, she developed a free approach to creation. Under the stage name Lady O, she now writes, composes, and produces all of her songs.
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Adapted from French by AI/dos
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