Swiss skier Meillard takes gold in Winter Olympics slalom
Swiss skier Loïc Meillard has won gold medal in the slalom event at the Winter Olympic Games, finishing ahead of Austria's Fabio Gstrein and Norwegian Henrik Kristoffersen.
+ Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox
Meillard is only the second Swiss skier to win Olympic gold in slalom, following Edy Reinalter in St Moritz in 1948.
Jacques Lüthi (bronze) in Lake Placid in 1980 and Ramon Zenhäusern (silver) in Pyeongchang in 2018 are the only Swiss to win any medal in the event.
+ Climate concerns cast doubt over future Winter Olympics
Meillard earned his third medal in Bormio, following his silver in the team combined (with Marco Odermatt) and bronze in the giant slalom. He is the third Swiss alpine skier, after Franjo von Allmen and Odermatt, to leave Bormio with three medals.
The other Swiss slalom starters delivered solid to good performances. Tanguy Nef finished sixth, 2.02 seconds behind the winner.
The Swiss men’s team won at least one medal in all five races in Valtellina, for a total of eight medals, including four golds.
Adapted from German by AI/mga
We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication.
Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone.
If you have any questions about how we work, write to us at english@swissinfo.ch
External Content
Popular Stories
Most Discussed
In compliance with the JTI standards
More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative
You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!
If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.