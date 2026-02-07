Swiss skier von Allmen notches first Winter Olympics gold

The Swiss voice in the world since 1935
Switzerland’s Franjo von Allmen has won the first gold medal of the Winter Olympic Games in Italy after winning the men’s downhill race.

Keystone-SDA

The 24-year-old claimed the title ahead of Italians Giovanni Franzoni (silver) and Dominik Paris (bronze).

In being crowned Olympic downhill champion in Milano Cortina, von Allmen followed in the footsteps of Bernhard Russi (1972 in Sapporo), Pirmin Zurbriggen (1988 in Calgary), Didier Défago (2010 in Vancouver) and Beat Feuz (2022 in Beijing).

At the last Winter Olympics in Beijing in 2022 Switzerland won 15 medals, including seven golds.

