The Swiss voice in the world since 1935
Swiss Abroad
Top stories
See all Swiss abroad stories
Stay in touch with Switzerland
News

Swiss solar plane claims altitude record

Valais: SalorStratos signs the highest solar flight in history
View from inside the cockpit of the SolarStratos solar-electric plane. Keystone-SDA
Select your language
Generated with artificial intelligence.
Swiss solar plane claims altitude record
Listening: Swiss solar plane claims altitude record

SolarStratos, a Swiss solar-powered aircraft, has completed the highest-ever solar-electric flight, its team claims. Pilot Raphaël Domjan reached an altitude of 9,521 metres on Tuesday above Switzerland. The previous record was held by Swiss adventurer Bertrand Piccard and the Solar Impulse plane (9,235m).

This content was published on
2 minutes
Keystone-SDA

+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

The flight, which lasted 5 hours and 9 minutes, departed from Sion airport in southern Switzerland. The HB-SXA experimental aircraft succeeded in its world altitude record attempt powered solely by solar energy, also taking advantage of the natural thermals provided by the Valais topography, according to a press release on Wednesday. This 9,521-metre mark must still be validated by the Fédération Internationale d’Aviation (FAI).

“This achievement marks a major milestone on the path toward reaching the stratosphere using only solar power — and already fulfils the mission’s goal: to capture imaginations with emblematic, spectacular challenges that promote solar energy and the protection of our biosphere and planet,” said the SolarStratos team.

The SolarStratos mission began following the round-the-world journey of the PlanetSolar Foundation’s giant solar catamaran — another world first, achieved in 2012. The SolarStratos project was officially launched in 2015.

Adapted from German by DeepL/sb

We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication.  

Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone.

If you have any questions about how we work, write to us at english@swissinfo.ch.

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Veronica DeVore

What’s the smartest way for countries to compete for world-class research talent?

As the US slashes science funding and pressures universities, many researchers are considering a move. Should Switzerland try to entice them?

Join the discussion
3 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Giannis Mavris

Has your continent reached its peak or is there still potential for economic growth?

Some regions of the world are on an upward trajectory with the promise of a steadily improving future. Where do you live? And in which direction is your region or continent developing?

Join the discussion
6 Likes
9 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Camille Kündig

Are you a Swiss citizen living in New Zealand, Israel, Singapore, or Brunei? Ask your ambassador a question here!

What have you always wanted to ask your ambassador? As a Swiss Abroad, what issues are most important to you on a daily basis?

Join the discussion
3 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

News

Drafts for new banknote series available

More

Swiss National Bank publishes new banknote designs

This content was published on The Swiss National Bank (SNB) is working on a new series of banknotes on the theme of “Switzerland and its altitudes”. Twelve designs for the new series have been submitted and the public's opinion is now being sought.

Read more: Swiss National Bank publishes new banknote designs
Switzerland wants to win the Foreign Oscar with "Heldin"

More

Swiss film ‘Late Shift’ put forward for Oscar

This content was published on Late Shift [Heldin], a film by about overworked nurses, is Switzerland's candidate for the Best International Feature Film award at the Oscars next year.

Read more: Swiss film ‘Late Shift’ put forward for Oscar
Swiss participate in flotilla against sea blockade in Gaza

More

Swiss citizens will also participate in flotilla against Gaza blockade

This content was published on Swiss citizens are also taking part in the worldwide flotilla that intends to break the sea blockade in Gaza. The Waves of Freedom Association (WOFA) plans to leave with five boats loaded with baby milk powder and water filters.

Read more: Swiss citizens will also participate in flotilla against Gaza blockade
Ticino commemorates Italian partisans with stumbling blocks

More

Switzerland commemorates Italian partisans who died escaping fascists

This content was published on Italian partisans tried to flee to Switzerland in October 1944. However, two died and a third was injured in a hail of bullets between their fascist pursuers and Swiss border guards in Ticino. They are now commemorated by so-called stumble stones.

Read more: Switzerland commemorates Italian partisans who died escaping fascists
After the EU, Berne targets Russian oil with new sanctions

More

Switzerland follows the EU with new sanctions against Russian oil

This content was published on Switzerland is stepping up its sanctions against Russia in the context of the war in Ukraine. The measures are aimed at Russia's oil windfall. The European Union (EU) approved the same package of sanctions, the 18th since the start of the war, in mid-July.

Read more: Switzerland follows the EU with new sanctions against Russian oil
Federal Council promotes secure, voluntary and free e-ID

More

Swiss government makes a case for e-ID ahead of referendum

This content was published on The electronic-ID is secure and easy to use and its use is voluntary and free of charge: these are the arguments the government made in its campaign for a 'Yes' vote on the e-ID Act slated for September 28.

Read more: Swiss government makes a case for e-ID ahead of referendum

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative

You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!

If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR