Swiss Solidarity donations surpass CHF4 million for landslide victims

As of Sunday morning, Swiss Solidarity’s provisional donation amount for the landslide area was around CHF4.3 million ($5.2 million), as the organisation announced on request.

Following the collapse of the Birch Glacier on Wednesday, Swiss Solidarity, the humanitarian arm of the Swiss Broadcasting Corporation (SBC), activated its permanent fund for disaster relief in Switzerland. The organisation wants to provide direct financial support to those affected, but also help businesses that have lost income.

It could also cover rental costs for people who no longer have a home and therefore need emergency accommodation. Medium and long-term help could also be provided.

Other organisations are also collecting donations for victims of the landslide in Blatten: The Patenschaft für Berggemeinden is providing Blatten with CHF1 million. The money is to be used for clean-up and reconstruction work. Caritas Switzerland and the Swiss Red Cross are also providing CHF400,000 for emergency aid.

It is not known how much money has already been collected for the destroyed village. Because various organisations are accepting donations, they do not have a concrete overview of the total amount donated, said Valais cantonal representative to the media in Blatten on Saturday.

