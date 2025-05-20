The Swiss voice in the world since 1935
SWISS not flying to Tel Aviv until June 8

SWISS still not flying to Tel Aviv
Swiss International Air Lines (SWISS) will not be flying to Tel Aviv up to and including June 8 due to the current situation in the Middle East.

This content was published on
2 minutes
Keystone-SDA

Affected passengers will be notified and, if possible, rebooked on other flights if they so wish, SWISS announced.

Alternatively, the airline is offering either a free rebooking to a later travel date or a refund of the ticket price. This was also stated in the press release on Tuesday.

In a rocket attack on Israel, the Yemeni Houthi militia first hit the perimeter of Ben Gurion International Airport near Tel Aviv at the beginning of May. SWISS and its parent company Lufthansa subsequently announced that they would no longer fly to Israel for security reasons. This measure has since been extended twice.

After Israel’s army resumed its attacks in the Gaza Strip on March 18, the Houthi militia once again regularly fired missiles towards Israel in solidarity with the Palestinian militant group Hamas. According to information on its website, the entire Lufthansa Group is suspending flights to Tel Aviv until June 8.

Translated from German by DeepL/ts

How we work

We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone.

News

Situation above Blatten VS remained calm during the night

More

Situation calm overnight above Swiss village facing avalanche

This content was published on The situation in the Valais village of Blatten VS, which was threatened by a landslide, remained calm on Tuesday night. The anxiety continues, especially for the 300 evacuated residents.

Read more: Situation calm overnight above Swiss village facing avalanche

