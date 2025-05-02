The Swiss voice in the world since 1935
Login
News

SWISS suspends flights over Pakistan

Swiss suspends flights over Pakistan
Swiss suspends flights over Pakistan Keystone-SDA
Select your language
Generated with artificial intelligence.
SWISS suspends flights over Pakistan
Listening: SWISS suspends flights over Pakistan

Swiss International Air Lines will avoid Pakistani airspace until further notice due to rising tension between India and Pakistan in the disputed Kashmir region.

This content was published on
2 minutes
Keystone-SDA

+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

This will result in longer flight times for some connections to Asia.

The measure also applies to other Lufthansa Group companies. Flights to and from New Delhi, Singapore and Bangkok are affected, SWISS spokeswoman Meike Fuhlrott told the Keystone-ATS agency today.

The time will be extended particularly with regard to the Indian capital, while on the other routes flights will be only slightly longer. If passengers miss their connection because of this, they will be allowed to take another plane for free.

The company did not give any information on the expected duration of the measure, but assured that it is closely monitoring developments in the area. Safety is always the top priority, SWISS said.

The Himalayan region of Kashmir, which has been disputed for decades, is experiencing a recent escalation after 26 people, mainly Indian tourists, were killed in an attack on April 22.

The New Delhi government accuses the Pakistani government of being involved in the attack, which Islamabad denies.

Translated from Italian by DeepL/mga

How we work

We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate them into English. A journalist then briefly reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone.

Did you find this explanation helpful? Please fill out the short survey below to help us understand your needs.

External Content

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Pauline Turuban

Did you immigrate to Switzerland? What are your experiences?

What were the circumstances of your immigration to Switzerland? And what motivated your decision to stay or leave?

Join the discussion
12 Likes
27 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Anand Chandrasekhar

Should cows be fed additives to reduce the climate change impact of livestock farming?

Food companies are trying to reduce their greenhouse gas emissions by getting suppliers to give their cows special methane-reducing feed.

Join the discussion
4 Likes
6 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Domhnall O'Sullivan

What impact do social media platforms have on democratic debate?

Do Facebook, X, TikTok and co. foster a diverse and dynamic “digital public square”? Or do they just make people angrier and more entrenched?

Join the discussion
5 Likes
10 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

News

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative

You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!

If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR