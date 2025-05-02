SWISS suspends flights over Pakistan

Swiss International Air Lines will avoid Pakistani airspace until further notice due to rising tension between India and Pakistan in the disputed Kashmir region.

This will result in longer flight times for some connections to Asia.

The measure also applies to other Lufthansa Group companies. Flights to and from New Delhi, Singapore and Bangkok are affected, SWISS spokeswoman Meike Fuhlrott told the Keystone-ATS agency today.

The time will be extended particularly with regard to the Indian capital, while on the other routes flights will be only slightly longer. If passengers miss their connection because of this, they will be allowed to take another plane for free.

The company did not give any information on the expected duration of the measure, but assured that it is closely monitoring developments in the area. Safety is always the top priority, SWISS said.

The Himalayan region of Kashmir, which has been disputed for decades, is experiencing a recent escalation after 26 people, mainly Indian tourists, were killed in an attack on April 22.

The New Delhi government accuses the Pakistani government of being involved in the attack, which Islamabad denies.

