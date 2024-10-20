Swiss swimmer Noè Ponti breaks butterfly world record

Ponti, from Locarno in canton Ticino, set a European record in the 100m butterfly and a Swiss record in the 100m medley on Friday, then a national record in the 200m medley on Saturday. He then did even better on Sunday, improving on the record held by Brazilian Nicholas Santos and Hungarian Szebasztian Szabo by 0.08.
Ponti had failed to break this world record by 0.04 last December at the European Championships in Romania. The final is scheduled for 13:02 Swiss time.
Translated from French by DeepL/ts
This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles.
If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.
