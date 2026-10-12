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Swiss swimming pools and saunas warn against use of smart glasses

Smart glasses are frowned upon in swimming pools and saunas
As these devices are difficult to distinguish from ordinary eyewear, privacy in swimming pools and changing rooms is under threat, the associations said in a joint statement on Monday. Keystone-SDA

Regulations at municipal and local swimming pools must prohibit the wearing of glasses fitted with a camera, according to a warning issued by public swimming pools on Monday.

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Swiss swimming pools and saunas warn against use of smart glasses
Listening: Swiss swimming pools and saunas warn against use of smart glasses
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Keystone-SDA

In German-speaking Switzerland, the Swiss association of swimming instructors, the association of swimming pools and the Swiss sauna federation have responded to the growing use of eyeglasses fitted with built-in cameras. They have warned against taking photographs and making video recordings without the knowledge of those being filmed.

As these devices are difficult to distinguish from ordinary eyewear, privacy in swimming pools and changing rooms is under threat, the associations said in a joint statement on Monday. The wearing of optical devices with a recording function will now be prohibited throughout all swimming pool premises.

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The associations are advising towns and local authorities to amend their regulations. To help staff enforce this ban, they have produced a guide and an information poster for bathers.

Pressure on the authorities has intensified in recent months: in Bern, Zurich and other cities, motions have been tabled calling for a ban on smart glasses in municipal swimming pools and sports facilities.

In French-speaking Switzerland, the association of swimming pools in French-speaking Switzerland and Ticino (APRT) is not taking any measures for the time being, it told the news agency Keystone-SDA. The association has not received any specific reports regarding the relatively new phenomenon of smart eyeglasses, but staff have been trained and made aware of the issue.

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Translated from French/reviewed by an English Department journalist.

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