SWISS to resume Tel Aviv flights in July
Swiss International Air Lines will resume its flights to Tel Aviv from July 1.
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In the meantime, the Swiss airline said it will make all the necessary operational preparations to offer this route to its passengers again.
While a number of airlines in the Lufthansa Group have decided to resume their flights to Tel Aviv from June onwards, SWISS will use the period until July to take measures such as the planning of cockpit and cabin crews and the availability of the corresponding aircraft. Swiss will be discussing these issues with its social partners.
For operational reasons, however, SWISS is extending the suspension of its flights to and from Dubai until and including September 13, 2026. Flights to Beirut will remain suspended until October 24, 2026.
SWISS suspended services to Tel Aviv in March due to the war in the Middle East.
Adapted from French by AI/mga
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