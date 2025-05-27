The Swiss voice in the world since 1935
Swiss tourism tipped for a record summer

Switzerland can expect further growth in tourist numbers in the summer season, with major events such as the Eurovision Song Contest and the European Women's Football Championship providing a boost.

The impact of United States tariff policy is expected to be limited in the summer season. “After the record winter of 2024/25, the number of overnight stays should continue to rise in the summer,” said BAK Economics economist Simon Flury.

The economic institute expects 24.9 million overnight stays from May to October – an increase of 2% compared to the previous year.

Major events such as the Eurovision Song Contest, the European Women’s Championships and the Swiss Wrestling and Gymnastics Festival are driving demand – and are likely to bring another record summer.

The US market remains particularly strong – despite tariffs. Further growth is expected for summer 2025, but the pace will then slow. After a 15% rise in the previous year, experts now expect a 6% increase in tourists.

For China, the BAK is increasingly expecting stagnation following the pandemic-related catch-up effects.

Translated from German by DeepL/mga

