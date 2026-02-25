Swiss hotel stays edge up, driven by domestic and US visitors
Hotels in Switzerland saw a modest rise in overnight stays last year, largely driven by travellers from Switzerland and the United States, according to Switzerland Tourism.
+ Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox
A total of 43.9 million overnight stays were recorded in 2025, a 2.6% increase on the year before, Switzerland Tourism said at a press conference in Zurich on Wednesday. Almost half of all stays (48%) came from the domestic market, marking a 1.4% rise.
More
Swiss village of Lauterbrunnen mulls Venice-style tourist entry charge
European visitors accounted for 12.7 million overnight stays, a rise of 3.9%. Among overseas travellers, demand was particularly strong from the US, which generated 3.6 million overnight stays, up 5.4%.
Switzerland Tourism expects tourism levels to remain flat in 2026.
Translated from French by AI/sp
We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication.
Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone.
If you have any questions about how we work, write to us at english@swissinfo.ch
External Content
Related Stories
Popular Stories
In compliance with the JTI standards
More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative
You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!
If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.