Swiss hotel stays edge up, driven by domestic and US visitors

Hotels in Switzerland saw a modest rise in overnight stays last year, largely driven by travellers from Switzerland and the United States, according to Switzerland Tourism.

A total of 43.9 million overnight stays were recorded in 2025, a 2.6% increase on the year before, Switzerland Tourism said at a press conference in Zurich on Wednesday. Almost half of all stays (48%) came from the domestic market, marking a 1.4% rise.

European visitors accounted for 12.7 million overnight stays, a rise of 3.9%. Among overseas travellers, demand was particularly strong from the US, which generated 3.6 million overnight stays, up 5.4%.

Switzerland Tourism expects tourism levels to remain flat in 2026.

