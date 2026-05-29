Swiss train station stabber investigated for attempted murder
Swiss prosecutors have requested pre-trial detention for a man who stabbed three commuters at Winterthur train station.
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The Federal Prosecutor’s Office is conducting criminal proceedings on suspicion of multiple counts of attempted murder and supporting a terrorist organisation.
The focus of the investigation is now on the motive for the attack in Winterthur on Thursday. “This also includes a thorough review of the suspected perpetrator’s background,” according to a statement from the Federal Prosecutor’s Office.
The primary focus at present is the hypothesis of a terrorist-motivated attack. The presumption of innocence applies until a legally binding verdict is reached.
The 31-year-old previously convicted Islamist had turned himself in to the police on Monday in a confused state. He was admitted to a psychiatric hospital under protective custody but was released on Wednesday.
The following day, the suspect stabbed three people at Winterthur train station.
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Adapted from German by AI/mga
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