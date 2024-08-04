Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login
News

Swiss ‘very satisfied’ halfway through Paris Olympics

Swiss volleyballers
Swiss volleyballers Esmée Böbner (bottom) and Zoé Vergé-Dépré celebrate a win against China on Sunday. Keystone / Laurent Gillieron
Select your language
Generated with artificial intelligence.
Swiss ‘very satisfied’ halfway through Paris Olympics
Listening: Swiss ‘very satisfied’ halfway through Paris Olympics

Six medals and five fourth places – Swiss Olympic is very satisfied with the results of the first week of the 2024 Summer Games. The athletes also rave about the atmosphere in Paris.

This content was published on
3 minutes
Keystone-SDA

+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

The 2016 Games in Rio de Janeiro with seven medals and 23 diplomas (awarded to top-eight finishers) was the target set by the umbrella organisation Swiss Olympic and head of delegation Ralph Stöckli. Halfway through the competitions in Paris, they are well on track. With six medals, the figure for Rio has almost been reached. It was clear from the outset that the 13 medals won in Tokyo three years ago could hardly be regarded as a target. In the second week, there are fewer disciplines on the programme in which the Swiss are strong.

On Sunday morning, Stöckli was satisfied with the results so far. “The currency of success is medals,” said the former top curler. “The road is getting rockier. But I also sense that the appreciation for places in the top eight or so is increasing.” He also emphasised the five fourth places achieved by the Swiss team in the first week of the competition.

More

“If the dice had fallen correctly, more would have been possible. But it could also be less.” Together with 21 diplomas already, this impressively demonstrates the breadth of Swiss sport, he said. “That makes me massively proud.”

Personally, he said he was particularly pleased with the medals won by the female shooters. Nina Christen did not get up to speed as hoped; Chiara Leone and Audrey Gogniat stepped into the breach for her. As in the past, Stöckli emphasised what he sees as the exemplary transformation of the shooting association from an amateur to a modern professional sport.

‘Main motivation’

A recurring theme of the first half of the Paris Olympics is the athletes’ raving about the ambience at the competition venues. Stöckli speaks of a mammoth task that the organising committee has mastered very well. After the usual “organised chaos prior to the opening ceremony”, everything has gone very smoothly, from the village to the arenas to the transport, he said.

The sporting success of the French hosts – and the sustained development of the British after the 2012 home games – encourages Stöckli in his endeavours to bring the 2038 Winter Games to Switzerland. “That’s the main motivation,” he said. “You can see what a boost it means for sport.”

But first he and his team have to perform well in the second half of the Paris Games.

Translated from German by DeepL/ts

This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles.

If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Bruno Kaufmann

How can democracy be enhanced in schools?

How can we improve democracy education to better prepare students for civic engagement?

Join the discussion
16 Likes
48 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Thomas Stephens

‘No kids’ holidays are booming in Switzerland. Blatant discrimination or a stroke of genius?

Canny tourist operators have realised that many people will pay a premium to remove kids from their holidays. What does this say about society?

Join the discussion
11 Likes
22 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Katy Romy

How can Swiss biodiversity be protected?

Swiss voters are set to decide on a people’s initiative calling for better protection of ecosystems in the country. Have your say on the September 22 vote.

Join the discussion
2 Likes
5 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

News

Swiss President Viola Amherd (left) speaks as Mongolian President Ukhnaagiin Khurelsukh (right) looks on during a signing ceremony in Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia, August 2, 2024.

More

Swiss President Amherd’s historic visit to Mongolia

This content was published on Swiss President Viola Amherd and Mongolian President Ukhnaagiin Khurelsukh signed a joint declaration on future cooperation, marking the first visit by a Swiss president to Mongolia.

Read more: Swiss President Amherd’s historic visit to Mongolia

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative

You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!

If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR