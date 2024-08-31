Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
News

Swiss win first gold at Paralympics

Paralympics
Debrunner also won gold at the Tokyo Olympics. Keystone / Ennio Leanza
Swiss win first gold at Paralympics
Swiss wheelchair racer Catherine Debrunner won the 5,000 metres to bring home Switzerland’s first gold medal at the Paralympics in Paris.

This content was published on
2 minutes
SRF

In 10:43.62 minutes, Debrunner set a new Paralympic record. This is the second Paralympic gold medal of her career for the athlete from Thurgau, who held the world record in the 5,000 metres earlier this year. She won gold in the 400 metres in Tokyo.

Debrunner was overjoyed after her triumph. The silver medalist from the US, Susannah Scaroni, set an extremely fast pace. “I was always pretty much in the red zone. I then decided to stay in the slipstream for longer and then attack,” explained the former teacher, who has been fully committed to sport since 2022.

After she and the American had broken away, the two rivals came to a small agreement. “She asked me if we could go fast together,” said Debrunner in the interview. From this point on, it was clear that the two of them would go for gold.

In addition to gold, Switzerland almost won another medal in the 5,000 metres. However, Patricia Eachus and Manuela Schär were narrowly beaten by Australia’s Madison de Rozario in the final sprint for bronze. In the end, the two Swiss women were just 0.24 and 0.32 seconds off the pace respectively. Schär is competing in her 6th Paralympics in Paris.

Translated from German by DeepL/jdp

This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles.

If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.

News

