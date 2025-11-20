Swiss workers suffer from emotional exhaustion
Swiss workers are increasingly emotionally exhausted after, finding it difficult to switch off, according to the Working Conditions Barometer from the trade union umbrella organisation Travail.Suisse.
A barometer is carried out every year by Travail.Suisse and the Bern University of Applied Sciences. For the 2025 edition, 1,422 people were questioned throughout Switzerland.
Four out of ten respondents regularly feel exhausted at the end of the working day. More than a quarter of them say they have to be contactable outside working hours, which makes it even more difficult to recover.
Around a third of those surveyed say they don’t have enough time to rest. A fifth even feel it is almost impossible to reconcile their professional and private lives.
At the same time, 82.6% of those surveyed said they were satisfied with their work – a slight increase on 2024.
