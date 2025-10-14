Swissgrid posts lower profit in the first half of the year
Switzerland's national electricity grid operator Swissgrid generated less turnover and profit in the first half of 2025, but was still able to strengthen its finnacial base.
Net sales for the first six months of the year fell by 4% to CHF795.5 million. Profit fell by 18% to CHF45 million, the company announced on Tuesday.
Procurement costs fell by 14% to CHF300.2 million thanks to a more relaxed situation on the electricity markets. In contrast, operating expenses rose to CHF162.2 million from CHF145.4 million. The company consistently pursued its strategy of strengthening security of supply, modernising the transmission grid and maintenance.
Swissgrid invested a total of CHF138.8 million in the expansion of the grid infrastructure – slightly less than the previous year’s figure of CHF149.5 million.
The equity ratio increased to 42.1% (end of 2024: 37.6%). Swissgrid was thus able to further reduce its debt. The balance sheet total fell from CHF3.8 billion to CHF3.4 billion.
