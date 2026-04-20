Swissgrid reports lower 2025 profit and invests in grids
In the 2025 financial year, the national grid company Switzerland's national electricity infrastructure operator Swissgrid saw profits fall by CHF12 million in 2025 compared to the previous year. The company invested CHF281.2 million to expand the transmission grid.
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Swissgrid’s 2025 profit totalled CHF91.7 million. In 2024, the company reported a result of around CHF103.8 million. The reason for the decline was the regulatory reduction of under-recoveries, i.e. costs incurred in previous years that exceeded the tariff-based income.
The transmission grid was available at all times in the reporting year and transported around 70.5 terawatt hours of electrical energy. The company thus fulfilled its core mandate. The proposed CHF45.8 million dividend is almost CHF6 million less than last year.
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Higher investments, lower turnover
Total investments increased by CHF33 million to CHF356.6 million. Of this, CHF281.2 million was invested in grid expansion and CHF15.3 million in maintenance. As part of the Grid 2040 strategy, Swissgrid plans to invest a total of CHF5.5 billion in 31 grid projects by 2040. The company cited the building permit for the line in the new Gotthard road tunnel as an important milestone in 2025.
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The grid company’s net revenue fell from CHF1.8 billion to CHF1.5 billion. This was due to the lower interest rate level. To increase efficiency, Swissgrid utilised AI software, which saved €20 million in control energy management costs.
For the current financial year, Swissgrid expects a slightly lower result than in 2025, as it depends to a large extent on the requirements of the federal government. The Netzexpress proposal to speed up authorisation procedures and the electricity agreement with the European Union are key factors for the future security of supply, it added.
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Swissgrid to reinforce electricty supply with CHF5.5bn investment
Adapted from German by AI/mga
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