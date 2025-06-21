Switzerland among world’s most expensive for household electricity

Electricity: Switzerland among the most expensive countries in the world for consumers Keystone-SDA

Listen to the article Listening the article Toggle language selector Select your language Close English (US)

English (British) Generated with artificial intelligence. Close Share

Switzerland ranks among the most expensive countries in the world for household electricity.

1 minute

Keystone-SDA Other language: 1 Italiano it Elettricità: Svizzera fra i paesi più cari al mondo per consumatori Original Read more: Elettricità: Svizzera fra i paesi più cari al mondo per consumatori

+ Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

According to a study by the comparison site Verivox, based on data from Global Petrol Prices, Switzerland came in tenth out of 143 countries.

+ Cost-of-living crisis: only a minority of Swiss say they feel the pinch

Topping the list is Bermuda, where a kilowatt-hour costs €41.97 (CHF39.56). It’s followed by Denmark (€40.62), Ireland (€39.40), Belgium (€38.20) and Germany (€38.00). In the UK, consumers pay €37.23, while in Switzerland the price isn’t far behind, at €33.84.

The cheapest electricity is found in Iran: one kilowatt-hour costs the equivalent of €0.35. Sudan (€0.53), Ethiopia (€0.56) and Cuba (€0.57) also have very low tariffs by international standards.

Translated from Italian with DeepL/sp

How we work We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone. If you have any questions about how we work, write to us at english@swissinfo.ch.