Kuwait and Switzerland want to strengthen trade ties

Switzerland and Kuwait want to strengthen their trade ties

Swiss President Guy Parmelin welcomed the Crown Prince of Kuwait, Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled Al-Sabah, to Bern on Tuesday to “strengthen ties between the two countries”. The visit marks the 60th anniversary of diplomatic relations, the Swiss authorities said.

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Discussions focused primarily on strengthening trade relations. Several areas considered to have significant potential were highlighted, such as “healthcare, fintech, sustainable agriculture and food security”, according to a press release from the economics ministry.

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This content was published on Swiss Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis inaugurated a new Swiss embassy in Kuwait, after stops in Jordan and Iraq on his Middle East diplomatic tour.

The meeting culminated in the signing of a memorandum of understanding between Switzerland Global Enterprise (SGE) and the Kuwait Direct Investment Promotion Authority (KDIPA). The aim is to “promote investment” in both countries.

International affairs, notably the situation in Iraq and the Gaza Strip, as well as humanitarian cooperation, were also discussed. Switzerland and Kuwait are committed to improving the humanitarian situation in the Middle East and to a two-state solution.

Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled Al-Sabah’s visit follows Parmelin’s visit to Kuwait last February.

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