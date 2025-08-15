Swiss disappointed by failed plastics agreement in Geneva

Negotiations on plastic waste agreement in Geneva postponed Keystone-SDA

Listen to the article Listening the article Toggle language selector Select your language Close English (US)

English (British) Generated with artificial intelligence. Close Share

Switzerland will not get its Geneva agreement against plastic pollution. Chief negotiator Felix Wertli spoke on Friday morning of his delegation's disappointment. He called for a break to reflect on the further course of the negotiations.

2 minutes

Keystone-SDA Other language: 1 Deutsch de Verhandlungen zu Plastikmüll-Abkommen in Genf vertagt Original Read more: Verhandlungen zu Plastikmüll-Abkommen in Genf vertagt

+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

“It is a difficult time,” said the head of international affairs at the Federal Office for the Environment (FOEN) in front of the other states. It was not due to a lack of commitment, he added.

Meanwhile, many other countries criticised the head of negotiations, Luis Vayas Valdivieso.

+ Why don’t the Swiss recycle more plastic?

“We have made progress”, Wertli said, but the decisive steps towards an agreement had not been taken. Despite the failure, the efforts should not stop, he emphasised. However, after three years of negotiations at various meetings, a break is now needed to decide on the future approach.

Environment Minister Albert Rösti supported the Swiss delegation on Wednesday evening and Thursday to try to reach an agreement. He met his counterparts in Geneva several times and participated in small group meetings during the talks.

Translated from German by DeepL/ts

How we work We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone. If you have any questions about how we work, write to us at english@swissinfo.ch