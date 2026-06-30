Switzerland endures third-warmest June since records began

Switzerland has experienced its third-warmest June since records began Keystone-SDA

Switzerland has experienced its third-warmest June since records began in 1864. The national average temperature was 3.5 degrees Celsius above the 1991–2020 average.

Listen to the article Listening the article Toggle language selector Select your language Close English (US)

English (British) Generated with artificial intelligence. Close Share

2 minutes

Keystone-SDA Other language: 1 Deutsch de Schweiz erlebt drittwärmsten Juni seit Messbeginn Original Read more: Schweiz erlebt drittwärmsten Juni seit Messbeginn

The warmest June on record was in 2003, whilst the second-warmest, according to a report published by the Federal Office of Meteorology and Climatology (MeteoSwiss), was in 2025.

According to meteorologists, the heatwave at the end of the month was, given its combination of duration and intensity, “of historic proportions”. Several weather stations, including those in Basel, Neuchâtel and Zurich, recorded their hottest 10-day period since records began.

The heatwave led to numerous new records. In Basel-Binningen, a new all-time record for German-speaking Switzerland was even recorded at 39 degrees. New station records for the daily maximum temperature were also set in Neuchâtel (38.1 degrees) and Zurich-Fluntern (37.1 degrees), amongst others.

More

More Climate adaptation Why Europe is the fastest-warming continent This content was published on Western Europe’s second record-shattering heat wave in a month aligns with a grim trend: for the past three decades, Europe has been warming faster than any other continent. Read more: Why Europe is the fastest-warming continent

At the Bern-Zollikofen station, a new record was also set with 13 consecutive days of high temperatures.

The heat also accelerated the growth of vegetation: for example, lime trees in the lowlands flowered on average ten days earlier than the long-term average.

Join the debate:

External Content

Highest drought warning

The month was also generally drier and sunnier than the long-term average. In some regions, less than 40% of the usual rainfall was recorded. The rainfall deficit at national level between April 1 and June 28 was more than 170 millimetres.

Due to the persistent drought, the government raised the drought warning level to the highest level for a large part of the country. At four monitoring stations, including Altdorf and Engelberg, it was the driest June on record since measurements began.

Despite the general dry spell, there were severe thunderstorms in some regions. On June 9, a supercell thunderstorm swept across the Mendrisiotto region of Ticino, bringing hailstones with a diameter of four to five centimetres.

More

More Climate adaptation Several Swiss records broken for heatwave duration This content was published on New heatwave records were set on Monday at several Swiss weather stations. Read more: Several Swiss records broken for heatwave duration

At the Coldrerio weather station, 40.9 millimetres of rainfall were recorded within ten minutes – a new record for the southern side of the Alps.

On June 19, a cluster of thunderstorms also brought extreme rainfall to the greater Zurich area. In Zurich-Affoltern, 44.1 millimetres of rain fell within an hour. One person lost their life.

Statistically, such an event occurs in the Zurich region only once every 30 to 50 years, or even less frequently.

More

More Climate adaptation Rare combination of weather events caused Swiss heatwave This content was published on Extreme Swiss heatwaves remain rarity despite climate change. Read more: Rare combination of weather events caused Swiss heatwave

Translated from German, sub-edited by mga

External Content

Related Stories Popular Stories