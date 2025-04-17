Switzerland’s stockpile of nuclear fuel abroad shrinks

Switzerland has fewer nuclear materials abroad Keystone-SDA

Listen to the article Listening the article Toggle language selector Select your language Close English (US)

English (British) Generated with artificial intelligence. Close Share

Swiss stocks of nuclear materials abroad fell in 2024. While the quantity of low-enriched uranium rose slightly (+27.3 tonnes), that of natural uranium fell more sharply (-81.8 tonnes). The other quantities are unchanged.

2 minutes

Keystone-SDA Other language: 1 Français fr La Suisse a moins de matières nucléaires à l’étranger Original Read more: La Suisse a moins de matières nucléaires à l’étranger

The quantity of natural uranium is almost 770 tonnes, whereas it had stabilised at around 1,000 tonnes between 2020 and 2022. It had almost doubled by 2020. As for low-enriched uranium, the stockpile stands at nearly 141 tonnes. This compares with 113.6 tonnes a year earlier.

+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

Depleted uranium (8 kg) and plutonium (1 kg) have not changed since 2017. However, Switzerland does not store thorium or highly enriched uranium abroad. Stocks of uranium from reprocessing will be phased out in 2020.

Swiss nuclear material stocks are located in Germany, France, the United Kingdom, the United States, Spain and Sweden, the Swiss Federal Office of Energy (SFOE) said in a press release on Thursday. They vary as a result of the acquisition and conversion of uranium into fuel elements, depending on economic and operational requirements.

More

More Could Switzerland build new nuclear power plants? This content was published on The Swiss government wants to end a ban on the construction of new nuclear power plants to ensure all options are open for the country’s future energy mix. Read more: Could Switzerland build new nuclear power plants?

Since the entry into force of the Nuclear Energy Act and the Ordinance on the Application of Safeguards, all stocks of Swiss nuclear materials abroad must be declared to the supervisory authorities every year.

Adapted from French by DeepL/ac

How we work

We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate them into English. An editor then briefly reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone. Did you find this explanation helpful? Please fill out this short survey to help us understand your needs: https://survey.survicate.com/d0df481d0b13412d/?p=anonymousExternal linkExternal linkExternal link