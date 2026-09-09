The Swiss voice in the world since 1935
Personal feed

Sign in to add topics to your feed.

Sign in now
Bookmarks

Sign in to add articles to your saved list.

Sign in now
News

Switzerland hit by thousands of lightning strikes overnight

One of the days in September with the most lightning strikes of all time
One of the days in September with the most lightning strikes of all time Keystone-SDA

After a stormy night across Switzerland, MeteoSwiss recorded nearly 12,000 lightning strikes by Wednesday morning, making it one of the most lightning-active days on record.

Select your language
Generated with artificial intelligence.
Switzerland hit by thousands of lightning strikes overnight
Listening: Switzerland hit by thousands of lightning strikes overnight
This content was published on
1 minute
Keystone-SDA

+ Lightning density in Switzerland second highest in Europe

MeteoSwiss said wind gusts reached 110km/h in Steckborn, in canton Thurgau and 101km/h in Koppigen, in canton Bern. On the Hörnli, in canton Zurich, wind speeds of 116km/h were recorded.

More

As of early Wednesday morning, there had been no reports of any damage.

How we produce news in English

Translated from German, reviewed by an English Department journalist.

Related Stories

Popular Stories

News

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative

You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!

If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR