Swiss court clears Afghan repatriations if conditions allow

Switzerland is resuming deportations to Afghanistan in certain cases Keystone-SDA

Refugees from Afghanistan can again be returned to their country after the Swiss Federal Administrative Court ruled repatriations possible under “favourable individual circumstances”.

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Keystone-SDA Other language: 1 Français fr La Suisse reprend les renvois vers l’Afghanistan dans certains cas Original Read more: La Suisse reprend les renvois vers l’Afghanistan dans certains cas

The court made the ruling as it dismissed an appeal against repatriation from a young Afghan man. The judges in St Gallen carried out a reassessment of the situation in Afghanistan.

The landmark ruling said that while repatriations should remain restricted, some are now possible under certain favourable individual circumstances. This applies to the whole of Afghanistan.

In the most recent case, the refugee in question is young, in good health and belongs to the Pashtun majority ethnic group.

He also has professional experience and can rely on a family network in Kabul. The Swiss migration office had rejected his asylum application at the end of 2025 and ordered his removal.

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More Foreign Affairs Swiss repatriation policy for Afghans has not been implemented This content was published on No rejected Afghan asylum seekers have yet been repatriated under the new practice adopted in April. Read more: Swiss repatriation policy for Afghans has not been implemented

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Translated from French, reviewed by an English Department journalist.

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