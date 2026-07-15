Switzerland joins the European Ports Alliance
The Alliance aims to step up the fight against organised crime and drug trafficking in ports and maritime supply chains. The European Commission announced Switzerland’s accession on Wednesday.
The Alliance comprises a total of 28 members: the 26 countries of the European Union (EU), Norway and Switzerland. It also includes more than 50 sea and river ports, trade organisations, the European Commission, European agencies such as Europol and the European Union Agency for Drugs and Drug Addiction, as well as the Council of the EU.
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In April, Justice Minister Beat Jans visited the port of Antwerp in Belgium, accompanied by the relevant cantonal government heads from both Basel cantons, to explore the possibility of the Swiss Rhine ports joining this alliance.
The Swiss Rhine Ports, which are owned by Basel-City and Basel-Country operate the sites at Basel-Petit-Huninge, Birsfelden and Muttenz.
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Translated from German, reviewed by an English Department journalist.
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