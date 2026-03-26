Switzerland launches new code of conduct for signature collections for referendums
Referendum and initiative committees in Switzerland can now sign up to a new code of conduct. The Swiss government claims a decline in cases involving fake signatures since the first criminal complaint was filed 3.5 years ago.
The Federal Chancellery announced on Thursday that the results of the measures already taken are positive for the time being. The number of suspected cases has fallen significantly in recent months. At the beginning of 2024, when the number of suspected cases increased, the government tightened checks on submitted signature lists and raised awareness among committees and authorities.
+ Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox
According to the Federal Chancellery, the new code of conduct supplements these measures. For example, traceability is to be guaranteed for commercially collected signature lists. Signing up to the code is voluntary. Whether it will be effective depends on the committees. If they implement the standards and practices, the integrity of signature collections will be increased.
More
Digital democracy: will Swiss signature scandal pave way for e-collecting?
Adapted from German by AI/ac
We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication.
Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone.
If you have any questions about how we work, write to us at english@swissinfo.ch.
External Content
Related Stories
Popular Stories
In compliance with the JTI standards
More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative
You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!
If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.