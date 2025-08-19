The Swiss voice in the world since 1935
Swiss Abroad
Top stories
See all Swiss abroad stories
Stay in touch with Switzerland
News

Switzerland ‘more than ready’ to host Ukraine summit

Switzerland "more than ready" to host Ukraine summit
Ignazio Cassis (right) with Antonio Tajani on Bern on Tuesday. Keystone-SDA
Select your language
Generated with artificial intelligence.
Switzerland ‘more than ready’ to host Ukraine summit
Listening: Switzerland ‘more than ready’ to host Ukraine summit

Switzerland is more than ready to host a summit between Russia and Ukraine, says Swiss Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis, highlighting Switzerland's expertise in this area.

This content was published on
2 minutes
Keystone-SDA

+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

“I believe 200% in the organisation of this summit and we have been talking about it for a long time,” said Cassis during a joint appearance with his Italian counterpart Antonio Tajani in Bern. Cassis also explained that he had already reminded the head of Russian diplomacy, Sergei Lavrov, of Switzerland’s availability on several occasions.

+ Zelensky-Putin meeting: Macron argues for Geneva

Cassis also thanked French President Emmanuel Macron and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni for their confidence in Switzerland. He said Switzerland would offer Putin immunity if he comes for a peace conference.

For his part, Tajani stressed that Rome remained available to organise a summit, but that Italy “supported” Geneva.

+ Ukraine peace summit failed to meet ‘fairytale’ expectations

Translated from French by DeepL/ts

We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication.  

Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone.

If you have any questions about how we work, write to us at english@swissinfo.ch

Related Stories

Popular Stories

News

Travailsuisse demands an average wage increase of two per cent

More

Swiss union federation demands average wage increase of 2%

This content was published on The employees' umbrella organisation Travailsuisse is demanding an average wage increase of two percent for all employees in the coming year. This would cover the rising cost of living and make up for wage shortfalls in recent years.

Read more: Swiss union federation demands average wage increase of 2%
Volunteering increases your own well-being according to survey

More

Volunteering found to increase well-being

This content was published on Volunteering can have a positive effect on mental health. According to a survey conducted in Switzerland, Germany and Austria, people who volunteer for others also strengthen themselves.

Read more: Volunteering found to increase well-being
Twint has more than six million users by the middle of the year

More

More than six million use Twint in Switzerland

This content was published on Twint is being used more and more frequently to make purchases at the till or transfer money to friends using a smartphone. By the middle of the year, the payment app already had more than six million users in Switzerland.

Read more: More than six million use Twint in Switzerland
Zelensky-Putin meeting: Macron pleads for Geneva

More

Zelensky-Putin meeting: Macron argues for Geneva

This content was published on The meeting between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and Russian President Vladimir Putin should take place in Europe, according to French President Emmanuel Macron. He is calling for it to be held in Geneva.

Read more: Zelensky-Putin meeting: Macron argues for Geneva
Glencore invests heavily in copper in Argentina

More

Glencore invests heavily in copper in Argentina

This content was published on Zug-based mining and commodities trading giant Glencore plans to inject more than a dozen billion dollars into the expansion of two Argentine copper production sites.

Read more: Glencore invests heavily in copper in Argentina

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative

You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!

If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR