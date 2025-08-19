Switzerland ‘more than ready’ to host Ukraine summit

Ignazio Cassis (right) with Antonio Tajani on Bern on Tuesday. Keystone-SDA

Listen to the article Listening the article Toggle language selector Select your language Close English (US)

English (British) Generated with artificial intelligence. Close Share

Switzerland is more than ready to host a summit between Russia and Ukraine, says Swiss Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis, highlighting Switzerland's expertise in this area.

2 minutes

Keystone-SDA Other language: 1 Français fr La Suisse est “plus que prête” à accueillir un sommet sur l’Ukraine Original Read more: La Suisse est “plus que prête” à accueillir un sommet sur l’Ukraine

+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

“I believe 200% in the organisation of this summit and we have been talking about it for a long time,” said Cassis during a joint appearance with his Italian counterpart Antonio Tajani in Bern. Cassis also explained that he had already reminded the head of Russian diplomacy, Sergei Lavrov, of Switzerland’s availability on several occasions.

+ Zelensky-Putin meeting: Macron argues for Geneva

Cassis also thanked French President Emmanuel Macron and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni for their confidence in Switzerland. He said Switzerland would offer Putin immunity if he comes for a peace conference.

For his part, Tajani stressed that Rome remained available to organise a summit, but that Italy “supported” Geneva.

+ Ukraine peace summit failed to meet ‘fairytale’ expectations

Translated from French by DeepL/ts

How we work We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone. If you have any questions about how we work, write to us at english@swissinfo.ch