Switzerland mourns death of cyclist at World Championships

Muriel Furrer, 18, who died at the UCI Road and Para-Cycling Road World Championships. Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved

Switzerland and the world of cycling has reacted with shock at the death of teenaged participant at a major race event in Zurich.

Muriel Furrer, 18, succumbed to head injuries on Friday after falling in a wooded area in the junior women’s race at the UCI Road and Para-Cycling Road World Championships.

“I am shocked by the death of the young U19 rider Muriel Furrer,” wrote Swiss Sports Minister Viola Amherd as she expressed her condolences to Furrer’s relatives.

The Swiss cycling association remembered Furrer as a cheerful and upbeat person who was taken from this life far too early.

“It is with a heavy heart and infinite sadness that we have to say goodbye to Muriel Furrer today. We are losing a warm-hearted and wonderful young woman who always had a smile on her face. There is no understanding, only pain and sadness.”

Cancellera, Vingegaard tributes

Four-time time trial world champion Fabian Cancellara wrote on Instagram. “It’s crazy to lose such a young athlete. My thoughts are with her family at this difficult moment.” Mountain biker Nino Schurter wrote: “Terribly sad news. My deepest condolences to Muriel’s family.”

Other notable cyclists, such as Lotte Kopecky and two-time Tour de France winner Jonas Vingegaard expressed their condolences.

Championship organisers said that the weekend’s race programme would go ahead with flags at half-mast, following consultations with the family of Furrer, who was a Zurich resident.

But a gala ceremony planned for Saturday has been cancelled, along with other events on Friday evening.

Races to continue

“This is of course a sad day for everyone who was involved in this World Cup, but we cannot imagine how it must feel for family and friends,” said the vice-head of the Zurich World Cup organising committee, Olivier Senn. “This is difficult to accept.”

Senn could give no further details of the accident as it is under investigation by police and the public prosecutor’s office. Senn defended safety existing safety measures but said courses are being re-evaluated and that more helpers are being organised for remaining races.

Muriel Furrer was considered an up-and-coming talent in Swiss cycling. Earlier this year, she came second in the road race and time trial at the Swiss Junior Championships and was part of the team that won bronze in the team competition at the Mountain Bike European Championships in Romania.

Her death follows a fatal accident that claimed the life of Swiss rider Gino Mäder at the Tour de Suisse last year.

