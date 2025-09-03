Switzerland much less affected by storms in summer 2025

The number of lightning flashes is significantly lower than in previous years, writes the weather service. Last year, more lightning was recorded in a single day than in the entire month of August in 2025.
Major thunderstorms were also less frequent than in recent years. The particularly stable weather situation this summer explains the low number of lightning flashes, MeteoNews explained to Keystone-ATS news agency. The large fluctuations from one year to the next are normal and no particular trend is emerging, the service points out.
In detail, the highest number of lightning flashes was recorded in the canton of Bern (23,371), followed by Graubünden (21,308). These two cantons also had the most days with thunderstorms. The most powerful lightning was recorded on July 3 in a community in St Gallen.
Translated from German by DeepL/jdp
