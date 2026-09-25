Switzerland ranks among top ten in WEF Tourism Index

Switzerland ranks among the top 10 in the WEF Tourism Index Keystone-SDA

Switzerland is one of the best-positioned countries in the world when it comes to the framework conditions for tourism.

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Keystone-SDA Other language: 1 Deutsch de Schweiz unter den Top 10 im WEF-Tourismus-Index Original Read more: Schweiz unter den Top 10 im WEF-Tourismus-Index

Like Japan, which tops the rankings, Switzerland also has favourable conditions for a competitive and resilient tourism sector.

In the newly launched Travel & Tourism Development Index (TTDI) by the World Economic Forum (WEF) and Zurich Insurance Group, Switzerland ranks ninth out of 110 economies surveyed, with a score of 4.97 points. Japan tops the ranking (5.27 points), ahead of the US (5.23) and Spain (5.22).

Australia, France, Germany, China and the UK also rank ahead of Switzerland in the TTDI. The index does not measure how popular a country is with tourists. Rather, it shows how favourable the framework conditions are for the sustainable and resilient development of the travel and tourism sector.

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Albania is making progress

Japan owes its top position to factors such as its culture, cities and railways. Furthermore, the country has removed barriers for international travellers. It also attracts tourists outside popular cities and beyond the peak season, thereby reducing overcrowding in individual locations, according to the report.

The study said tourism conditions improved in almost all countries between 2024 and 2026. Albania recorded the largest rise in the index, climbing ten places to rank 53rd. Countries in South-East Asia, such as Laos and Vietnam, also made significant gains.

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Resilience to crises is becoming more important

When it comes to the appeal of a travel destination, it is increasingly important how well it can absorb unexpected disruptions and continue to function, even if flights are cancelled, a heatwave strikes or key systems fail, noted Cara Morten, Head of Global Businesses and Operations at Zurich.

The travel industry remains a key economic driver around the globe. According to UN data, travel and tourism contributed $11.6 trillion (CHF9.6 trillion) to the global economy in 2025, while the sector employed around 366 million people, according to the World Travel & Tourism Council (WTTC). The Council estimates that the sector could face a shortfall of 43 million workers by 2035.

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Translated from German, reviewed by an English Department journalist.

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