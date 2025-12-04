Switzerland records first case of West Nile fever

The Swiss voice in the world since 1935
A West Nile virus infection has occurred for the first time in Switzerland, specifically in Ticino. According to the authorities, there is no risk to the population as the mosquito season is over and the virus is not transmitted from person to person.

It was an “expected event”, the Ticino Department of Health and Social Affairs announced on Thursday.

The virus had already been detected in mosquitoes monitored by the University of Applied Sciences in Ticino. Its spread was also known in north-east Italy. Ticino had been preparing for the first case of West Nile virus for some time.

