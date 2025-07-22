Swiss reinforce ground-air defence with German systems
Switzerland has purchased five IRIS-T SLM systems for ground-based air defence from Germany, the Federal Office for Defence Procurement (armasuisse) said on Monday. The purchase is worth almost CHF550 million ($690 million).
With these systems, “the Swiss Armed Forces is closing a key capability gap and strengthening resilience to modern threats from the air”, armasuisse said in a statementExternal link. This purchase complements the acquisition of the F-35A fighter aircraft and the American Patriot ground-air defence system.
The IRIS-T SLM system is designed to counter airborne threats at various distances and altitudes, including combat aircraft, drones and cruise missiles.
According to current plans, the first IRIS-T SLM unit will be delivered from the end of 2028. The other systems and logistics will follow between 2029 and 2031.
